BDA To Hand Over Khandagiri Bus Depot To OSRTC In October

Bhubaneswar: Traffic congestion and inconvenience to people at Baramunda bus stand will soon be a thing of the past as the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will complete construction of a bus depot at Khandagiri in the capital city in October for shifting of the present Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus depot from Baramunda.

The new bus depot for OSRTC at Khandagiri is a part of the Construction of Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda project .The cost of the entire project is about Rs 179.94 crore.

The bus depot is spread over around 2.5 acres of land, is in the finishing stage. The construction work was affected due to restrictions on movement of labourers for lockdown and shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility will boast of amenities such as office, store-cum-driver rest room, workshop, washing bay, security room etc. Besides, there would be a dedicated electricity sub-station, lighting and illumination facilities available in the depot. Two high-mast lights and 13 yard lights will be installed in the entire bus parking area.

The project is being developed by Bridge and Roof Company India Ltd, a Central government undertaking. The construction works of the bus depot had started in November last year soon after the agreement was signed with the developer.

“The project will be completed next month, and then it will be handed over to the OSRTC by October 15, said Shri Rajendra Kumar Nayak, Chief Engineer-cum- Engineering Member, BDA.

“It will have maintenance period of five years and defect liability period of five years.”

The bus depot would have 799.28 square metre built up area, 5430 square metre pavement area, office (57.1 square metre), store-cum-rest room (188.610 square metre), workshop (542.5 square metre) and security room (11.07 square metre).

The depot can accommodate around 40 buses at one time.