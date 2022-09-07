BDA inspector rapes married woman in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a BDA (Bhubaneswar Development Authority) field inspector was accused of raping a married woman in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

As per the sources, the victim that is a married woman filed a complaint against the alleged accused at Laxmi Sagar Police Station on February 9, 2022. The woman was allegedly raped on the pretext of showing her the plan of a house.

The alleged accused BDA field inspector has been identified as Manoranajan. The alleged officer of BDA was arrested by the Laxmi Sagar Police on Wednesday.

In accordance with the complaint filed by the woman, the police started the investigation. Police raided the field inspector’s house multiple times.

However fearing arrest, the BDA Inspector had applied for anticipatory bail in the Orissa High Court. The court however ordered that the BDA inspector Manoranajan should appear before it within four weeks. This order by the court has been ignored by the accused.

As the accused procrastinated to appear before the court, the court ordered Laxmi Sagar Police to immediately arrest the accused Manoranjan.

It is noteworthy that, the Laxmi Sagar Police arrested the accused from the BDA Office.

Further action in this case shall be taken said reliable sources.