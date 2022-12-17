BCI cancels suspension order of lawyers who were not involved in vandalism in Sambalpur court premises

Sambalpur: The Bar Council of India (BCI) today canceled the suspension order of the lawyers who were not involved in vandalism in Sambalpur court premises.

While canceling the suspension order of lawyers, the BCI also suspended 11 more advocates with immediate effect. It also strictly imposed a ban on 54 lawyers who were involved in the violent protest.

The BCI also directed the 54 suspended lawyers to furnish their explanation before the Secretary, Bar Council of India on or before February 15, 2023 as to why the order of suspension passed against them be not made absolute.

The BCI also has formed a three-member fact finding committee to investigate the incident. Senior advocates DP Dhala, Manas Mohapatra and Yashwant Das are the members of the fact finding committee.

Meanwhile, the district police reportedly arrested three more lawyers including two women for their involvement in the case. With the arrest of 3 more lawyers today, the total number of arrested lawyers rose to 27.