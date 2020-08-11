Basudevpur block office in Odisha closed for two days as BDO tests COVID-19 positive

Bhadrak: The Basudevpur block office in Odisha’s Bhadrak district has been shut down for two days starting from today after the Block Development Officer (BDO) tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Tuesday.

In a Tweet, Bhadrak District Administration said, “Basudevpur Block office shut-down for two days (11th and 12th August) for sanitisation as BDO has tested +ve.

The District Administration also said that as many as 83 new Covid-19 positives including 79 local contact cases have been detected from across the district today.