Baruni Snan Jatra in Odisha’s Ganjam district cancelled for coronavirus

Berhampur: The famous Baruni Snan Jatra of Ganjam district has been canceled this year in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. This much popular traditional festival of mass bathing was scheduled to start from the wee hours of today at the confluence of the Badanadi River and Rusikulya river near Aska in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The Ganjam district administration has imposed restrictions to hold the Baruni Snan Jatra to prevent spreading of coronavirus. A red flag has been fixed at the Baruni tota at sangam, the confluence of Rusikulya and Badanadi to convey cancellation of the jatra.

During Baruni Jatra devotees from across the state visit the ‘Sangam’, five km away from Aska to take a holy dip. e holy bath continued from dawn to dusk.

The belief goes that a dip at the confluence on the occasion will free people of their sins, miseries and diseases. River Rushikulya, which originates from the Rushimala Mountain in Kandhamal district and meets the Bay of Bengal near Ganjam town, is considered sacred and so devotees take holy dip there.