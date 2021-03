Bhubaneswar: The forest in Barunei Hills at Khordha caught fire on Sunday. This incident comes close on the heels to the Simlipal forest fires.

A large part of the forest has been engulfed by the flames.

The fire broke out in the forest late at night i.e. on Saturday from the Gada Khordha side and spread to various parts of the forest.

The fire department has however been informed and is on the spot and trying its best to douse the flames.