Barua Baba sent to jail on sexual abuse charge in Odisha’s Bargarh dist

Bargarh: After his bail petition was rejected in the SDJM Court Barua Bijay Naik who is also known as Barua Baba has been sent to jail. Yesterday a complaint had been lodged in his name in the Bhatli Police Station alleging sorcery and sexual abuse to a married lady.

Bijay Naik alias Barua Baba is the priest of the Budhi Kamalei temple in Kamgan. He is also the music teacher of the Kamgan Govt Nodal High School.

As per reports, Lilima Bhue of Gaudagan village under Bhatli Police limits in Bargarh district had fallen sick for the last six months. Even after getting treated for long days in hospital she could not recover. Hence, reportedly she went to Barua Baba in Karlajori along with her husband. It was alleged that the Baba sexually abused the lady in the name of treatment through sorcery.

Later, the woman filed a complaint in this matter in Bhatli Thana. After the complaint was filed against the Baba yesterday Bhatli Police arrested him and forwarded to the Court. It has been learnt that charge has been framed against him under section 376 of IPC and the SDJM Court has denied bail to him.