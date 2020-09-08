Ollywood Actress Barsha Priyadarshini Seeks Police Protection, Cops Deployed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Ollywood actor Barsha Priyadarshini seeked police protection after two persons entered into her bedroom yesterday and clicked pictures and shot videos.

The Purighat Police Station has deployed a police personnel at the residence of the Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty at Nandi Sahi in the city.

Barsha alleged that two persons, who work for actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty’s residence entered her bedroom yesterday evening while she was having food and clicked photographs and shot videos.

Following which, Barsha had called up the police helpline number 100 and sought police protection.

Barsha is presently staying at her in-laws house.

The actress has filed a domestic violence case against actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty before the SDJM court in Cuttack. She has appealed to the court seeking alimony from her husband.

 

