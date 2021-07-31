Odisha: Bars, restaurants and dhabas to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government’s Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena on Saturday announced that the State government has given permission to reopen bars, restaurants and dhabas across the State.

While announcing the COVID guidelines for the month of August, Jena said that restaurants, bars and dhabas shall remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity with compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The State government also announced that the concerned district collectors will decide to reopen the places of worship like temples, churches and mosques.

However, all religious, political, cultural gatherings, exhibitions, trade fairs, melas shall remain prohibited.

Click here to get more details about the August guidelines.

