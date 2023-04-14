Baripada records world’s highest temperature for second consecutive day

Bhubaneswar: Odsha’s Bariapda Town recorded world’s highest temperature for the second consecutive day, informed the Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department, Baripada witnessed 44 degrees Celsius temperature today. Yesterday, it had recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius temperature.

Baripada was followed by Jharsuguda, which sizzled at 42.8 degree Celsius temperature today, added the weather department.

Apart from in Baripada and Jharsuguda, the day temperature touched or crossed the 42-degree Celsius mark in eight other places of the State. They are Talcher (42.6), Boudh (42.5), Titlagarh (42.5), Sambalpur (42.2), Balangir (42.2), Angul (42.1), Sonepur (42.1) and Sundergarh (42).

The Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar also boiled at 41.2 and 40.6 degree Celsius temperatures respectively.

Have a look at the detail of IMD’s weather report:

