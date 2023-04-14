Baripada records world’s highest temperature for second consecutive day

Baripada witnessed 44 degrees Celsius temperature today. It was followed by Jharsuguda with 42.8 degree Celsius temperature.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Baripada records world’s highest temperature
Pic Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odsha’s Bariapda Town recorded world’s highest temperature for the second consecutive day, informed the Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department, Baripada witnessed 44 degrees Celsius temperature today. Yesterday, it had recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius temperature.

Baripada was followed by Jharsuguda, which sizzled at 42.8 degree Celsius temperature today, added the weather department.

Apart from in Baripada and Jharsuguda, the day temperature touched or crossed the 42-degree Celsius mark in eight other places of the State. They are Talcher (42.6), Boudh (42.5), Titlagarh (42.5), Sambalpur (42.2), Balangir (42.2), Angul (42.1), Sonepur (42.1) and Sundergarh (42).

The Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar also boiled at 41.2 and 40.6 degree Celsius temperatures respectively.

Have a look at the detail of IMD’s weather report:

Baripada records world’s highest temperature

Also Read: Odisha boils as Baripada recorded world’s highest temperature of the day

Subadh Nayak 8761 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.