Baripada Records Highest Temperature In Odisha Today

By WCE 3
Image Credit: Twitte/@mcbbsr

Bhubaneswar: Baripada Town in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district recorded the highest temperature of the day in Odisha. According to the regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here informed that Baripada witnessed a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celcius.

Baripada Town was followed by Boudh (39) and Sambalpur (38.9).

The data released by the IMD revealed that Bhubaneswar and Hirakud sizzled at a temperature of 38.2 degrees while Talcher recorded 38.1 degrees Celcius temperature today.

Here is the name of the places and the temperature witnessed by them:

