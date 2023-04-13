Odisha boils as Baripada recorded world’s highest temperature of the day

Bhubaneswar: The Baripada Town in Mayurbhanj district was the hottest place not just in Odisha or India, but in the world. At 43.5 degrees Celsius, Baripada recorded world’s highest day temperature of today, according to Ogimet.

As Baripada recorded world’s highest temperature, Odisha’s Angul also entered the list of today’s 10 hottest locations of the World, said Ogimet adding that it stood at the sixth place with a temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Four other places of India also made it to the list of today’s 10 hottest places in the World. They are Chandrapur (43.2), Kurnool (43.7), Nandyal (42.6), and Nandigama (42.4).

On the other hand, the report of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) revealed that 25 places registered a maximum day temperature of 40°C and above. They are Baripada (43.5°C), Angul (42.5°C), Boudh (42.5°C), Talcher (42.0°C), Bhawanipatna (42.0°C), Balangir (42.0°C), Jharsuguda (41.8°C), Sambalpur (41.6°C), Sundergarh (41.0°C), Rourkela (41.0°C), Bhadrak (41.0°C), Dhenkanal (40.5°C), Jagatsinghpur (40.5°C), Phulbani (40.3°), Jajpur (40.02°C) and Nayagarh (40.0°C).

