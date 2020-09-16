Baripada Police Station Sealed After Six Cops Test Positive For COVID-19

Baripada: Baripada Town Police station has been sealed after six policemen posted there tested positive for COVID-19,informs Inspector-In-Charge.

The entire staff of the police station has also been quarantined to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The administration has already started contact tracing of the infected persons and steps were being taken to sanitize the police station.

The number of positive cases in Mayurbhanj now stands at 5,888. So far, 4,869 people have recovered and 11 have succumbed to the deadly virus.