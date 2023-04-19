Baripada boils at 44.5 Degree C, records the highest temperature in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district recorded the highest temperature of the day in Odisha today. Baripada recorded 44.5 Degree C as per the latest report issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Today Nuapada recorded 44.4, the second highest temparture of the day in the State. Bolangir recorded 44.0 Degree Celcius.

Similarly, Boudh recorded 43.9, Talcher 43.8, Angul 43.7, Jharsuguda 43.6, Rourkela 43.3, Sambalpur 43.2, Titilagarh 43.1 and Sundergarh 43.0 Degree Celcius.

As many as 11 stations in the State recorded more than 43 Degree C today. And, 30 stations in the State recorded temperature above 40 Degree C.

Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperature above 42 Degree C.

Here is the complete list of temperatures recorded at different stations of Odisha on 19 April, 2023.