Bargarh sees highest Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 60 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 60 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,757.

Bargarh reports the highest number of deaths (13), followed by Cuttack (11), Bolangir (6), Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur (5 each), Deogarh (4), Dhenkanal and Jajpur (3 each), Balasore and Jharsuguda (2 each), Bhadrak (1).

Here is the list of deaths:

1. A 84 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Old Cerebro Vascular Accident with Lacunar Infarct.

2. A 50 years old Male of Angul District.

3. A 54 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease on MHD, Hypertension.

4. A 55 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Cirrhosis of Liver, Hypertension, Cholelithiasis.

5. A 43 years old Male of Angul District.

6. A 81 years old Male of Balangiri District.

7. A 60 years old Female of Balangiri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8. A 45 years old Male of Balangiri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease.

9. A 38 years old Male of Balangiri District.

10. A 45 years old Female of Balangiri District.

11. A 75 years old Male of Balangiri District who was also suffering from Nephropathy, Diabetes Mellitus.

12. A 63 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.

13. A 53 years old Male of Balasore District.

14. A 60 years old Female of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Acute Kidney Infection Diabetes Mellitus.

15. A 58 years old Male of Bargarh District.

16. A 56 years old Male of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

17. A 72 years old Male of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Cancer under Chemotherapy.

18. A 55 years old Female of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

19. A 45 years old Male of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

20. A 42 years old Female of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

21. A 60 years old Female of Bargarh District.

22. A 70 years old Female of Bargarh District.

23. A 16 years old Female of Bargarh District.

24. A 45 years old Female of Bargarh District.

25. A 41 years old Male of Bargarh District.

26. A 38 years old Male of Bargarh District.

27. A 40 years old Female of Bhadrak District.

28. A 61 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

29. A 57 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.

30. A 72 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

31. A 80 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

32. A 77 years old Female of Cuttack District .

33. A 60 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

34. A 40 years old Female of Cuttack District .

35. A 45 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

36. A 86 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hypertension.

37. A 76 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

38. A 60 years old Female of Cuttack District .

39. A 47 years old Female of Deogarh District.

40. A 38 years old Male of Deogarh District.

41. A 42 years old Female of Deogarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

42. A 39 years old Male of Deogarh District.

43. A 45 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

44. A 65 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

45. A 77 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

46. A 74 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

47. A 65 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

48. A 60 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

49. A 83 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

50. A 76 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.

51. A 39 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

52. A 90 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

53. A 56 years old Female of Jajpur District.

54. A 47 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

55. A 44 years old Female of Jharsuguda District.

56. A 55 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

57. A 42 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma, Diabetes Mellitus.

58. A 40 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from DM.

59. A 65 years old Male of Sambalpur District .

60. A 49 years old Male of Sambalpur District .