Bargarh Forester under vigilance scanner in DA case

Bargarh: The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at various places of Forester of Jharbandh Forest Section under Padampur Forest Range in Bargarh district of Odisha on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The Forester has been identified as Susanta Dash.

The Odisha Vigilance includes two teams comprising two DSPs, three Inspectors and other staff conducted simultaneous raids at two places in Bargarh district.

Till the last reports came in, one plot, one four wheeler, one two wheeler and cash of Rs 54,000 have been unearthed. The raids are underway and further details are awaited.

 

 

