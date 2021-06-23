Bargarh & Cuttack reports highest Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 46 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Wednesday.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,717.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

1. A 55 years old Male of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Rheumatic heart disease.

2. A 35 years old Female of Bargarh District.

3. A 32 years old Male of Bargarh District.

4. A 40 years old Male of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5. A 55 years old Male of Bargarh District.

6. A 40 years old Male of Cuttack District.

7. A 35 years old Male of Cuttack District.

8. A 57 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Morbid Obesity.

9. A 80 years old Male of Cuttack District.

10. A 39 years old Male of Cuttack District.

11. A 33 years old Male of Ganjam District.

12. A 54 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13. A 30 years old Female of Jagatsinghapur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and Hypothyroidism.

14. A 60 years old Male of Jagatsinghapur District.

15. A 88 years old Male of Jagatsinghapur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

16. A 30 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

17. A 34 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

18. A 45 years old Female of Jharsuguda District.

19. A 60 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

20. A 52 years old Male of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

21. A 54 years old Female of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

22. A 58 years old Male of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Neuro Psychiatry Disorder.

23. A 70 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

24. A 69 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension and Dyslipidemia.

25. A 72 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

26. A 63 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

27. A 63 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease.

28. A 74 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

29. A 55 years old Female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

30. A 55 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Coronary Arery Disease & Hypertension.

31. A 74 years old Male of Koraput District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

32. A 47 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

33. A 55 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District.

34. A 70 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

35. A 49 years old Male of Puri District.

36. A 35 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

37. A 60 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hyperkalemia.

38. A 85 years old Male of Puri District.

39. A 53 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

40. A 41 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

41. A 46 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

42. A 28 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

43. A 52 years old Female of Sonepur District.

44. A 53 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Acute on Chronic Kidney Disease, Coronary Artery Disease.

45. A 50 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

46. A 38 years old Male of Sundargarh District.