Bargarh: Cops raids on picnic party, irate locals vandalize police station

Bargarh: Irate over raid by cops at a picnic party, around 30 youths reportedly vandalized Ambabhona police station in Bargarh district on Sunday.

According to reports, some locals had a picnic party today. However, the Ambabhona police conducted a raid based on a tip-off about drug abuse in the picnic party.

After the cops could not get anything during the raid as per the complaint, the youths had a heated argument with the police. Later, the angry youth rushed to the police station and vandalized the tables, chairs, computers, window panes and other furniture before fleeing the spot.

On being informed, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), reached the police station and started an investigation. He said that stringent action would be taken against each person who is involved in the incident.