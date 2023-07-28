Bargarh: Commuters face big problem due to poor road condition

Bargarh: Pathetic road condition in the Barikel panchayat in Padampur area of Bargarh district in Odisha has created huge problems for commuters. Big potholes are found on the road.

As per reports, the said road is five to seven km that connects Barikel Panchayat with five villages including Dewandihi and Khadsibanj. However, due to the poor road condition commuters are facing utmost problems.

Reportedly, this road was constructed recently in last February. However, as of now the road condition is completely deteriorated. The local people have complained that the road has deteriorated due to the poor quality work by the contractor.

Even because of bad road condition, there are many obstacles for students to go to school and college. The villagers have further complained that the patients are facing problems to go to the hospital.

It has further been complained that there is no name of the road work or name of any agency in charge on the display board. Also, there is no information about the cost of the road work and from which grant the fund has been alloted.

It has been learnt that earlier the issue had been highlighted on social media, no steps have been taken so far to improve the road condition.

On the other hand, Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha has said that a tar road will soon be built in the said area.

It remains to be seen what action is being taken by the government I in this regard.