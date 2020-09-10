Bargarh Assistant Fire Officer Caught While Accepting Bribe

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bargarh: Odisha Vigilance team on thursday caught Prasant Kumar Mohapatra, Assistant Fire officer in Bargarh district red-handed while taking bribe.

Sources said, Prasant had demanded Rs 12,000 from one Hrushikesh Pradhan, a petrol pump owner, for issuing a fire safety certificate to the petrol pump located at Kadalipally under Bheden police limits in the district.

Following this, the Hrushikesh lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption wing.\

Later, the vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught Prashant red-handed while demanding and receiving the bribe.

 

 

