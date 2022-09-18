Baramunda ISBT: 5T Secretary Reviews Progress, directs to complete by Mar 2023

Bhubaneswar: 5T Secretary VK Pandian today visited the Baramunda bus stand and reviewed the progress of work of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

Pandian, who visited the ISBT with Vice-Chairman of BDA, Sanjay Singh and senior officials following the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, instructed authorities to complete the full work by March 2023.

According to the CMO, every day, hundreds of buses ply from here to different parts of the state and beyond. Keeping in view the convenience, safety and needs of the passengers, the work is going on as per the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the development of this bus terminal under the 5T initiative.

It is to be noted here that the ISBT work is being carried out by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) over 11.48 acres of land at a cost of Rs 180 crores.

Apart from a parking area to accommodate more than a hundred buses, the Baramunda ISBT will have other facilities for the public like ATM, food courts, shops, restaurants, commercial spaces etc.