Barabati Stadium to host T20I match on February 15, 2022; Check details

By WCE 3

Cuttack: The iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack of Odisha will host a T20I match between India and the West Indies on February 15 in 2022. This was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

According to Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera, the decision to select the Barabati Stadium as the venue for the T20I match between India and the West Indies on February 15 in 2022 was taken during the BCCI’s Apex Council meeting today.

As per the schedule finalised by the BCCI, the India-West Indies series will begin with the ODIs. They will play three ODIs. While the opening game will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, the second match would be played on February 9 in Jaipur. The third and final game will be played on February 12 in Kolkata.

After the ODIs series, India and West Indies will play three T20Is. The first T20I match is to be played at the Barabati Stadium on February 15. The second and third games will be played on February 18 and 20 in Vizag and Trivandrum respectively.

