Bar Sealed, Restaurant Fined For Violating Covid Guidelines In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday sealed a bar and imposed fine on different business establishments including a restaurant for violating the Covid guidelines issued to contain COVID-19.

According to reports, a team of BMC enforcement conducted raids at several shopping malls and bars in Patia and Damana areas of the State Capital City.

During enforcement 99 Hints bar in Infocity was closed and Rs 5000 fine collected from 99North Restaurant, Infocity because of Covid guidelines violation.

In Khao Gali, Infocity one food van was closed and Rs 13,500 fine collected from the other food shops for non-usage of mask.

Likewise, a tea shop named Tapri Time near KIMS Hospital was closed as heavy crowding was observed.

The enforcement was carried out under the leadership of Additional Commissioner Laxmikant Sethi, ZDC North Purandar Nanda and Assistant Commissioner, Enforcement Lilan Prasad Sahu.

Along with the enforcement team consisting of Pramod Jena, Harihar Rout, Srikant Mohanty, Prasant Pradhan were present during enforcement.