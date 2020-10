Watch; Bar In Bhubaneswar Raided For Blatant Violation Of Covid Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: A raid was conducted on a bar in Bhubaneswar yesterday by the Infocity police based on upon a tip-off.

The raid was conducted on Echoes Bar located at Infocity road.

During raid it was found that a birth day party was underway with blatant violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The said Bar was sealed instantly informed the police.