Bar dancer arrested in the capital city of Odisha on charges of threatening police

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police on Sunday arrested a bar dancer on charges of threatening and assaulting the cops at Rupali Chhak in the capital city of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Khusi Sharma, working as a bar dancer in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Report says, Khusi was caught red-handed after she committed a crime by stealing a phone from a hotel in Bhubaneswar and created a chaos at Rupali Chhak in inebriated condition.

She allegedly assaulted and threatened the police in the capital. Later, she was arrested by the Sahid Nagar Police.

Further reports awaited.