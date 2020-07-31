The month of August is about to begin. Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country on the first day of this month i.e. August 1. Actually, due to Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha on this day, there will be no work in banks.

Speaking of the entire month, banks will remain closed for a total of 17 days. That is to say, check the holiday list once before going to the bank in August. However, let us know how often the banks will be closed in the new month.

On August 1, banks are closed due to Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha, and on August 2, the weekly holiday is Sunday. At the same time, due to Raksha Bandhan on August 3, there will be no work in banks in some parts of the country. That is, banks will remain closed for the first three days of the month.

After this, on August 8, it is the second Saturday of the month. This day is a weekly holiday in banks. At the same time, banks will be closed on Sunday, August 9.

There is a festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 11 and 12 August in different parts of the country. There will be a holiday in banks on this occasion. Banks will remain closed in Imphal zone on 13 August due to Patriot Day.

August 15 is National Independence Day. It is a national holiday. At the same time, banks will not be functioning due to Sunday on August 16. This is to say that on August 15 and 16, that is, banks will remain closed for two consecutive days.

Banks will remain closed in some states on the occasion of Srimanta Sankardeva on 20 August and Haritalika Teej on 21 August. Similarly, due to Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22, banks will remain closed in most parts of the country.

August 23 is a Sunday. Apart from this, August 29 is the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a weekly holiday for banks. On this day, Karma Puja is also celebrated in some states. At the same time, banks will be closed on Sunday, August 30.