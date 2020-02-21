Allahabad Bank Alleges Rs. 1,700 Crore Fraud By Firm
Banks to remain closed in Odisha for 3 days starting from today

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: All nationalised and private bank to remain closed across the State for three consecutive dates starting from today.

While the banks will remain off business for Maha Shivratri today, tomorrow happens to be the fourth Saturday and regular holiday for banks. Similarly, the day after tomorrow is Sunday.

The regular business of the banks would resume on Monday.

Notably, in March there would be a five-day closure of banks due to a three-day stir call given by the bank employees’ association.

The call for strike over various demands has been given from March 11-13 that is on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

