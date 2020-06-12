Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged the elderly persons above the age of 60, who are usually vulnerable to coronavirus, to stay at homes and have directed the banks to provide them doorstep service.

In a letter to all banks, BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, said, “You must be aware that the incident of COVID-19 is still in increasing trend. You might also be aware that elderly citizens, mostly above the age of 60 years belong to the most vulnerable group from COVID-19 perspective. Therefore it is required that their movement outside need to be restricted as far as practicable.”

Banking need is a significant activity for which senior citizens use to visit bank branches. There must be sufficient avenue available with you like net banking/mobile banking etc by which the unnecessary movement of elderly citizens can be avoided. Further, elderly customers banking needs can be managed by personal intervention of a bank executive on one to one basis. It is learnt that some of the banks are also practicing it at present. However, the same needs to be replicated in all banks of Bhubaneswar,” added the letter.

The BMC commissioner’s letter further said, “You are therefore, requested to activate you banking personnel to personally visit the elderly customers to orient them about the mobile/internet banking methods and also attend to their personal banking request by visiting them so that their outside visit is avoided for a better cause.”