Kandhamal: All banks (public and private) and financial institutions shall remain closed in Kandhamal district of Odisha informed the district administration.

The Kandhamal Collector observed that a number of bank employees have been detected Covid 19 positive in recent days hence this decision of closing down banks for a week has been taken.

The Collector Dr Brundha D added that the decision was taken so that proper sanitization and disinfection of bank premises can be done and the employees have been asked to stay in home quarantine.

It is however noteworthy that all the ATMs shall remain open.

The employees have been asked to contact the following numbers if they develop any Covid related symptoms: (a) COVID control room – 06842-253229, (b) DPHO – 7855933715, (c) COVID monitoring Cell – 06842-253650.

After one week the banks will function the 50% staff strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines like i.e maintaining social distance, wearing mask during work hours at all time, regular hand washing, use of sanitizer, disinfecting/sanitizing office building / common spaces at regular interval.