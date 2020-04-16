Bhubaneswar: Multiple incidents of bank account holders crowding near the banks and violating lockdown norms were reported from different places of Odisha.

People visiting banks were hardly practicing social distancing measure, which was suggested by the government to prevent chances of coronavirus infection.

One such incident happened in Indian Bank branch, located in Niali area of Cuttack district. As soon as the bank branch opened people gathered around the premises of the building, without paying any heed to social distancing norms.

A similar incident was seen in State Bank of India branch, Narada village, Balipatna tehsil of Khordha district.

It is quite unfortunate to observe that such incidents of violation of social distancing are reported at a time, when the Odisha government is trying its best to prevent the spreading of the deadly covid-19 pandemic.

The concerned citizens of these areas have asked the district administration to look into the matter and take necessary steps.