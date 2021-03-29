Bank Robbery Bid Foiled, 4 Miscreants arrested in Odisha

Puri: Delang Police in Odisha’s Puri district foiled a bank robbery bid and arrested four persons for their involvement in the case on Monday.

According to Police, a group of around 10 persons was roaming near Haripur Gramya Bank on motorcycles last night. They tried to flee from the spot after noticing the cops who were patrolling in the area.

However, police after chasing managed to arrest four of them while others escaped from the spot.

Three arrestees have been identified as Sushant Mallik, Ramesh Chandra Behera and Abhaya Kumar Swain.

Cops also said to have seized five crude bombs, four motorcycles, sharp weapons and other things used to break locks from their possession.