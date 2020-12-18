Bank Of India Recruitment 2020: Application For These Posts Invited, Check Details

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The Bank of India (BOI) has issued a notification seeking application from the eligible and interested candidate to fill up several vacant posts.

According to the notification, a total 21 Security Officers and Fire Officer posts will be filled up for which the last date of application is December 21.

Applicants who have completed their Graduation degree (or) Engineering degree can apply for this BOI Security Officer and Fire officer vacancy 2020.

To know in detail about these jobs, candidates must check the official notification (link given below).

The eligibility and age limit for the posts of SSO and Fire Officer have been kept separately. The age limit for SSO posts is kept between 25 years to 40 years. While the age limit for the post of fire officer has been sought between 25 years to 35 years.

