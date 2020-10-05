Bank Looter Gang Busted In Bhubaneswar, 2 Robbers Held, Rs 5 Lakh Seized

Bhubaneswar: A Special Task Force of Commissionerate Police busted a bank looter gang and arrested two robbers and seized Rs 5 lakh from their possession yesterday. They were arrested from the Khurda area of Odisha.

The Special Task Force busted the gang while investigating into the bank robbery cases which took place in Mancheswar and Info City areas of the State capital city recently.

The accused persons had reportedly looted around Rs 10 lakhs from Bank Of India’s Barimunda branch in Mancheswar on September 28.

Similarly, they had looted cash from the Infocity Indian Overseas Bank loot incident on September 7.

The accused were apprehended based on the CCTV footages of the banks, said the source adding that further investigation is underway to nab other members of the gang.