Bank employee found hanging in Ganjam of Odisha

A bank employee has been found hanging in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
bank employee found hanging
Representational Image

Polasara: In a shocking incident, a bank employee has been found hanging in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, an employee of a popular nationalized bank the incident has been reported from Polasara of Ganjam district of Odisha.

The said employee was found hanging inside his rented house at Rajmahal Sahi in Ganjam.

The reason of the death is however yet to be ascertained. Detailed report in this matter is still awaited.

