Bank employee found dead under mysterious circumstances in Boudh
Some onlookers spotted the bank employee body under the bridge and informed the police regrading the incident.
Boudh: A bank employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Manamunda bypass in Boudh district this morning.
The deceased has been identified as Chittaranjan Nayak, he was living at a rented house in Deoli village near Manamunda.
Report says, some onlookers spotted the body of Chittaranjan under the bridge near Manamunda bypass and informed the police.
A liqour bottle, glass, powerbank and a bike was recovered over the bridge.
The Manamunda police reached the spot and recovered the body and have started a probe into the matter.
However, its not clear whether its a pre-planned murder or the cause of the death.