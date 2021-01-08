Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar has arrested one person in connection with a cheque cloning case worth 2.87 Crore in Rourkela today.

The accused has been identified as B. Murty Pillai of Rourkela. He has been forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Panposh, Rourkela.

The case was registered on the written complaint of Anjani Kumar Singh Azad, Chief Manager of Bank of India, Rourkela Branch.

It was alleged that, accused, B. Murty Pillai, a customer of Bank of India, Rourkela Branch by using a cloned cheque as original has managed to avail Rs. 2.87 crores from the bank and diverted the same for his personal use

During investigation it is ascertained that, the accused B. Murty Pillai is having a Cash Credit account at Bank of India (B01), Rourkela Branch. On January 3 he has deposited a Bank of India Cheque from the Account of Karnataka State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (KSCMFL) in that account.

The said Cheque was cleared by the branch officials and deposited in the above mentioned Cash Credit account of accused, Pillai. However, later, on December 20, BOI, Bangalore LCB branch intimated that the original Cheque No. 383054 is in the possession of its owner, Karnataka State Co-operative Marketing Federation and that the cheque passed at 001, Rourkela Branch is a fake one.

The investigation of the case is underway.