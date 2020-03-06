Pic Credits: Sambad

Bandh In Nayagarh, Public Services Badly Affected

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 33

Nayagarh: The 12 hour bandh in Nayagarh has affected people.

Public services have been badly hit.

According to reports, the farmers and workers have staged a protest demanding reopening of Nayagarh Sugar Complex Limited.

The protest organized by  Nayagarh Sugar Mill Kriyanusthan Committeehas , has been taking place since January.

The train and bus services have been badly hit. The protesters have blocked the roads and rail lines at several places.

Life of residents of Nayagarh has been badly affected.

