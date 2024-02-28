Bandh demanding NAC status to Khaira in Balasore

Balasore: Khaira Swabhiman Manch and BJP have called for a strike demanding the declaration of NAC to Khaira in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday. Initially, Swabhiman Manch observed a shutdown from 6 am to 3 pm, while the BJP party called for a shutdown from 8 am to 1 pm.

It is worth mentioning here that, apart from emergency services, other government and private offices will remain closed. Khaira Swabhiman Mancha workers were seen picketing and blocking the Soro-Kupari State Highway.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.