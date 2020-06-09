Bhubaneswar: Odisha Culture Department on Monday set the duration of the Bande Utkala Janani saying the State anthem will be sung for 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

Cultural Department secretary Manoranjan Panigrahi informed that Bande Utkala Janani verse will not be repeated and the duration has been fixed at 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

Panigrahi also said that Sangeeta Sudhakara Balakrushna Das’ style will be followed while sing the song.

On the other hand, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash said that the Department has started the process to include Bande Utkala Janani into the syllabuses of schools and colleges.

Dash, however, said that the Department may publish a new book on the same to make it available to students as the books for the current academic session has already been published.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the State government accorded state anthem status to Bande Utkala Janani on Sunday.