Banakalagi Ritual: Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for devotees for three hours today

Puri: The famous Jagannath Temple called as Sri Mandir in Odisha will remain closed for public darshan for three hours today that is on Wednesday. The temple will be closed for devotes as the Banakalagi Ritual of the Holy trinity will be performed in the temple today.

According to the temple administration, the public darshan will be closed after the second Bhoga Mandap ends from 6pm to 9pm in the night today.

The Banakalagi ritual or Srimukha Sringara Nitit is performed on Krushna Panchami tithi of Magha Month.

As the Banakalagi Niti is a secret ritual, the Jaya Bijay door will be closed. The ritual will be performed by DataMahapatra sevayats.

