Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath to be held on Thursday

Puri: The Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath shall be held on Thursday, informed the Dattamohapatra Nijog Secretary on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that a show cause notice was issued to the Dutta Mahapatra nijog in connection with the Banaka Lagi ritual irregularities in Puri Jagannath temple.

It had been directed that the Dutta Mahapatra nijog has to reply to the notice within a maximum of four days.

The show cause had been issued under the Srimandir Laws Section 20 and Section 30, said reports. According to the information received, as per the decision of the management committee in 2018, the Banaka Lagi ritual is undertaken every Wednesday.

However it is noteworthy that since six years, the Datta Mahapatra Nijoga was insisting on doing the Bank Lagi rituals on Thursday instead of Wednesday. It is also worth mentioning that since Niladri bije, the Banka Lagi rituals or Shrimukh Sringara ritual has not been done.

Hence the said show cause notice has been issued. On the other hand, regarding the notice, Sanjay Dashmahapatra a member of the Datta Mohapatra Nijoga had said that the Banaka Lagi rituals shall be done on the basis of the ‘satwalipi’. Otherwise, the government should remove the ‘satwalipi’. He had also added that if necessary, they will file a case in the court to resolve the matter.