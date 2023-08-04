Banakalagi niti controversy: Puri Jagannath temple managing committee concludes

Puri: Puri Jagannath temple managing committee meeting was held today (Friday) to decide on the Banakalagi niti controversy. A meeting of the management committee of the Puri Srimandir was held today regarding the dispute over the policy for Lord Jagannath’s Banakalagi niti.

The banakalagi niti of Lord Jagannath shall be held on Wednesday, as reported after the conclusion of the meeting held under the chairmanship of the Puri Gajapati Maharaj

The Jagannath temple managing committee meeting had been held at the Niladri Bhakta Niwas in Puri. In the meeting it was decided that the North and the South gates of the temple will be opened after the completion of the Tourist Heritage Corridor.

The Ratna Bhandar might be inspected during the next Rath Yatra. The permission for inspection of the Ratna Bhanadar was sought by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The management committee of the Puri Srimandir shall propose to the state government to form a high level committee under the chairmanship of a retired Justice for opening and inspection of the Ratna Bhandar.

For the better health and development of traditional sports activities (akahada) of the Sevayats facilities need to be improved, a plan shall be presented to the State government in this regard.

The committee further added that this year the rath yatra had been held smoothly without any issues. The work relating to the Sevayat Awas Yojna (Servitor Housing Scheme) has been started. The first phase of work has started in Harichandi sahi area of Puri and it shall be completed by September 2024.