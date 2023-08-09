Banaka Lagi ritual executed in Srimandira of Puri

Puri: Finally after much controversy, the famous Banaka Laagi ritual of Lord Jagannath was performed at the Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in the holy city of Puri in Odisha on Wednesday.

As per reports, the Dutta Mohapatra servitor went to the Srimandira and at 5.45 pm today and performed the Sringar (makeup) of the Srimukha (the face of Lord Jagannath).

Earlier today it had been announced that the famous temple will be shut for devotees for five hours.

There was a controversy regarding the Banakalagi ritual of lord Jagannath and siblings. The Dutta Mohapatra Nijog and the temple administration were not reaching to a conclusion.