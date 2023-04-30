Ban on visitors’ entry into Bhitarkanika National Park imposed till July 31

Kendrapara: The authorities of the Bhitarkanika National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Kendrapara imposed a ban on the entry of the visitors into the wildlife sanctuary till July 31.

According to sources, the ban on visitors’ entry into Bhitarkanika National Park was imposed for the smooth breeding and nesting activities of estuarine crocodiles.

The authorities closed the sanctuary for a brief period to ensure the safety of tourists as the reptiles turn violent during their breeding and nesting activities.