lingaraj
Pic Credits: timesofindia.com

Ban On Consumption Of Alcohol, Gutkha, Paan On The Premises Of Lingaraj Temple

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Lingaraj temple administration has decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 on people who consume on Alcohol, Gutkha, Paan, etc on the temple premise.

This complete ban shall be enforced from the 15th of January 2020. The move is in continuation to the Swach Bharat Abhiyan.

This move aims to ensure cleanliness within the boundary of this famous tourist attraction.

There have been regular complaints to the Temple Administration by the tourists, relating to chewing of paan and gutkha which make the temple premises dirty and unhygienic.

The Lingaraj Temple Administration appealed to all the priests and visitors  to refrain from consuming such substances inside the temple premises.

