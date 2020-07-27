Sambalpur: Forest officials of Bamra forest range have rescued an injured stripped hyena in Kesaibahal village of Sambalpur district.

The animal had been left with severe injuries on its limbs by a road accident while trying to cross the road and was therefore unable to move into the forest.

According to reports, the locals spotted the hyena in a very miserable condition, struggling to cross the road in the highway between Bamra and Kuchinda and alerted the forest officials.

A team of officials including Niktimal forester Sanjay Patel and other home guards rushed to the spot and rescued the animal with the help of some villagers.

The injured hyena had been sent to the hospital by the officials of the forest division for its treatment.