Bamana Utsav to be held in Puri Srimandira tomorrow Sunia Parva is also observed in the palace of Gajapati Maharaj on this day

Puri: This year, Lord Jagannath will be attired with the famous ‘Bamana Besha’ tomorrow on 7th September, 2022 in the Srimandira of Puri in Odisha. This attire is also called ‘Bali Bamana Besha’. Every year this festival is observed in Srikhetra on the 12th day of the bright fortnight in the month of Bhadrav.

As per religious texts on this day Lord Vishnu had taken His 5th incarnation, the Bamana avatar. Like Nrusingha Janma and Krishna Janmastami, Bamana Utsav is also observed in Srimandira. On this day Lord Jagannath is attired with the Bamana Besha.

As per the traditions, on this day, after the Janmotsav ritual and afternoon dhupa Lord Jagannath wears the Bamana attire. Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra are also attired in general attire (sadharana besha) and Raja besha (Royal attire) respectively.

During this besha, Lord Jagannath holds umbrella in his left hand and a pot with kusha batu in the right hand. He is attired as a staunch Bramhin. This attire has also got place in a very popular hymn – ‘Rathe Tu Bamanam Drustwa Punarjanmam Na Vidyate’.

As per Odishan culture the New Year begins in the name of the Gajapati. The new ‘anka’ of Gajapati begins from this day which is also the day for the Sunia parva.

Sunia Parva is observed on the 12th day in the Sukla Pakshya in the month of Bhadrava. Hence, Sunia is regarded as the new year of Utkal region. In horoscopes made in Odisha the year, month, date, tithi and Nakshyatra are mentioned. From Sunia day the counting of Gadiasana of Gajapati counted.

On this day during the Sunia Parva, bramhins from Sola sasana (16 sasanas) visit Sri Na-a-ra in Puri, the palace of Gajapati Maharaj and each of them present coconut to the king and bless him.

On this day all these bramhins along with others are given Mahaprasad at the Sri-na-ara. On Sunia day, Gajapati Maharaj pays obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Srimandira and offers the Kanaka bheti. After having a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, the Gajapati king visits the old Na-a-ra place and pays obeisance to Goddess Shyamakali and Lord Astasambhu before returning to his palace, the Sri Na-a-ra.

On the Sunia day the new ‘anka’ is carved on a golden coin (Swarna mudra) and from this day the new ‘anka’ of Gajapati is counted.

Accordingly, this year, tomorrow Bamana Janma traditions will be observed at Puri Srimandira while the Sunia Utsav of Gajapati will be observed. As per mythological texts on this day Lord Vishnu had taken birth from Aditi. Lord Bamana had taken care of the pride of King Bali.

On this day in the year, as per the tradition, the deities are served with specially prepared Kakara Rajabhoga in 3 badas (plates).