Baliyatra updates: CMC conducts raid on food stalls

By Sudeshna Panda 0
food raid at baliyatra

Cuttack: A raid has been conducted by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Food Squad on the complaint of selling low-quality food in Baliyatra.

A large amount of food has been destroyed by the CMC officials as it was stale and unfit for consumption.

A large amount of food items like chowmin, momo, chaat etc. have been thrown away by the officials during the raid.

As many as four teams are involved in the raid.

CMC conducted the raid under the supervision of the Health Officer. The team is also checking the quality of oil and spices used in the food.

