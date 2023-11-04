Baliyatra 2023: Registration for plot allotment for businessmen begins today

Cuttack: The historical Bali Yatra will commence on the banks of river Mahanadi in Cuttack on November 27 and continue till December 4.

The registration process for land allotment to the general traders will continue from November 4-10. The plot auction process

will be held between November 11 and 15 and all plot allotment process will be completed by November 20.

As per the guidelines, registration for allotment of plots is being done at Barabati Palace from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, informs District Culture Officer Nalinikant Sahu.

The Cuttack district administration has set a registration fee of Rs 1000 for businessmen and makeshift vendors for vending in the Baliyatra festival . All the payments will be done online.

The maps of Upper and Lower Baliyatra ground will be available at the conference hall of Barabati Palace and also on websites www.baliyatra.org and www.cuttack.nic.in.