Balasore: While Odisha Govt. is trying its best to bring back people who were stranded in other states due to lock down, some govt officials’ behaviour has earned criticism from public.

Chhabirani Sahu, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Baliapala in Odisha’s Balasore district was recently seen scolding some migrant workers who had returned from Surat, in strong language .

A video has surfaced in this connection where it can be seen that the BDO is scolding the migrant workers with very hard words. She can be seen saying ‘Pati Chup Kar’ (Shut up), ‘To Maa Bapa Tate Sanskar Sikhei Nahanti’ (your parents have not taught you manners), ‘Byabastha karibaku jadi 5 ghanta time laage tahele bi kharare thiaa heba’ (if it will take even 5 hours to arrange, still you will have to stand under the sunlight), ‘To Chauda purusha bi ethi chup chap thia hebe’ (Even your ancestors for 14 births will stand here without a word), ‘Mu Jama Bhala Loka Nuhan’ (I am not at all a good human), ‘Mu Gotie OAS Officer, To bhalia kouthi jaiki dadan khatuni’ (I am an OAS officer, not a migrant labourer like you), ‘Aukat Re Raha’ (Stay in your limit).